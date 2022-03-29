Millions approved for Shelby County’s new Juvenile Justice Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners approved millions of dollars in additional funding for a new youth justice and education center.
The county purchased the former Shelby Training Center on Old Getwell two years ago.
Commissioners have now approved an additional $10.9 million to renovate the complex— bringing the total cost to $28 million.
The current facility on Adams has been under scrutiny for a lack of natural lighting, air condition problems and mechanical issues.
