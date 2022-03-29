ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Millions approved for Shelby County’s new Juvenile Justice Center

By Morgan Mitchell
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners approved millions of dollars in additional funding for a new youth justice and education center.

The county purchased the former Shelby Training Center on Old Getwell two years ago .

Commissioners have now approved an additional $10.9 million to renovate the complex— bringing the total cost to $28 million.

The current facility on Adams has been under scrutiny for a lack of natural lighting, air condition problems and mechanical issues.

