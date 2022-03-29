ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Disrepair draws rebukes for Erie Canal Village

By Nicole A. Hawley
Romesentinel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — A speaker and members of the city’s Common Council are bemoaning the ongoing deteriorating of the Erie Canal Village on Rome-New London Road — calling it a “crumbling” eye sore where snakes have replaced visitors aboard the facility’s dilapidated packet boat....

