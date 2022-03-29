Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 29

Miranda Lambert and Elle King got the party started early at the 2022 ACM Awards with a win for Video of the Year for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The competition couldn’t have been hotter, as the two female powerhouses were up against a slew of country music's biggest artists: "Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" from Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton, "If I Didn't Love You" from Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were all nominated.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO