ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity birthdays: Mar. 29

Lebanon-Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people celebrating...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perry Farrell
Person
Bobby Kimball
Person
Megan Hilty
Person
Amy Sedaris
Person
Walt Frazier
Person
John Popper
Person
Bud Cort
Person
Sam Hazeldine
Popculture

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Overwhelmed With Tears After Autistic Singer's Audition

The American Idol judges needed a box of tissues during Sunday night's episode when Sam Finelli performed. He performed a powerful rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," which had Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in tears. Finelli, 28, is autistic and spoke about the power of music in his life before taking the stage.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Among Performers for 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards will have a little bit of country flair this year, as Reba McEntire is on the brief list of performers for Sunday's show (March 27). The "Fancy" singer will perform "Somehow You Do" from the movie Four Good Days. The song — written by Diane Warren — is also nominated for Best Original Song.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Celebrity
The Boot

Miranda Lambert and Elle King Take Home With ACM Award for Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert and Elle King got the party started early at the 2022 ACM Awards with a win for Video of the Year for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The competition couldn’t have been hotter, as the two female powerhouses were up against a slew of country music's biggest artists: "Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" from Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton, "If I Didn't Love You" from Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were all nominated.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Paul Simon to Get ‘Grammy Salute’ With Tribute Show Featuring Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley

Click here to read the full article. Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, and more will gather for a tribute concert for Paul Simon. Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon is set to take place just after the Grammys, April 6, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre  in Los Angeles. It will also feature performances from Little Big Town, Rhiannon Giddens, Dave Matthews, Angélique Kidjo, Shaggy, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty. Simon will perform at the concert as well, while additional performers will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the concert will go on sale March 26...
MUSIC
startattle.com

Jacob Moran American Idol 2022 Audition “Rise” Katy Perry, Season 20

Jacob Moran performs “Rise” by Katy Perry, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Audition. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Jacob Moran (27 years old), Registered Nurse from Dansville, Michigan. Round: Audition. Song: “Rise” by Katy Perry. Result: Advanced. Jacob Moran American Idol Season 20 “Rise”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Reba McEntire Performs ‘Somehow You Do’ at the Oscars…With Travis Barker on Drums

Click here to read the full article. Reba McEntire performed the Best Original Song nominee “Somehow You Do” at the 2022 Academy Awards. Written by Diane Warren, it’s an inspirational ballad of perseverance that appears in the film Four Good Days, a drama about a daughter trying to get sober with the reluctant help of her mother. “Somehow You Do” marks Warren’s fifth consecutive nomination for Best Original Song and 13th overall — she has yet to win.   Dressed in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress, McEntire delivered the song with signature poise while an all-star band including Travis Barker on...
MUSIC
AFP

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap: Academy

Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars ceremony after attacking comedian Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Wednesday, as it began disciplinary action against the mega star. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently," a statement said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy