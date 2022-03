(Emmons County, ND) -- Republicans are endorsing their candidates for legislative offices in the newly redrawn District Eight. Representative Jeff Magrum was nominated for the Senate, and SuAnn Olson and Brandon Prichard are nominated for the House. Magrum is a rancher and master Plummer first elected in 2016. Olson is a CPA and Prichard is an undergraduate at the University of Minnesota's Law School and School of Public Policy.

