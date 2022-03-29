ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine president tells Danish parliament Russia sanctions must be tightened

By Reuters
 1 day ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the participants of the Doha Forum via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 26, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

March 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Danish parliament on Tuesday that Europe must tighten sanctions on Russia, including by blocking trade, stopping buying oil and closing ports to Russian ships.

Speaking via video link, Zelenskiy reiterated that some 100,000 people were still trapped in Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian forces and under bombardment.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

