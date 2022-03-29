ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

From Joker to Morbius: Jared Leto takes on new comic book role

By Lisa Keddie
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Having previously played DC Comics' The Joker, Oscar winner Jared Leto takes on Marvel's Morbius in the first big screen adaptation of the vampire-like character.

"It was an incredible opportunity," Leto told Reuters in an interview.

"There are so many of these iconic Marvel characters that have already been interpreted that it's very rare you get asked to step into the shoes nowadays of a character that's never been realised before."

Released in cinemas this week, "Morbius" tells the story of Michael Morbius, an altruistic and infirm biochemist who suffers from a rare blood disease. Trying a cure, he morphs into a brutal monster with a thirst for blood but learns to harness his powers.

"In the beginning... he's very sick and frail and fragile and really at the end of his life, and he's searching for a cure to this brutal disease. And then he gets strong and powerful and then ultimately monstrous," Leto said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYElN_0est9nFd00
Actor Jared Leto poses at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

"The challenge for me was digging into these three unique... versions of the same character... there's this super challenging transformation and I enjoyed that. It was rewarding."

British actor Matt Smith, known for "Doctor Who" and "The Crown", plays Morbius' lifelong friend Lucien, renamed Milo by Morbius when they were children.

"They share the same very debilitating disease and became very close as a result of it over the years," Smith said.

"They're different in personality - one's English, one's American and their souls are quite different. But their ambition to find a cure is... the great kind of similarity and the great bond that keeps them together over the years."

Director Daniel Espinosa said it is Morbius' duality that has earned him a following in the comic book world.

Asked whether films about super- or anti-heroes like Morbius trying to heal the world felt relevant in the current climate surrounding the Ukraine crisis, Espinosa said: "To give people respite is not to give people a shot of diving away from the responsibility."

Reporting by Lisa Keddie; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

385K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
epicstream.com

Morbius: Fans Aren't Gonna Like the Latest Rumor Surrounding Spider-Man Spinoff

It looks like a major cameo everyone is expecting to see won't happen. It's no secret that Sony Pictures plans to reinforce its Spider-Man film universe and thanks to the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the production company has plenty of reasons to do so. Now, with the entire multiverse concept coming into play which allows characters from all Marvel film franchises to crossover from one universe to another, things just got more interesting and fans have been wondering if we'll actually see Spidey make his way back to his Sony roots.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

The First 'Morbius' Reviews Slam Horrendous Post-Credits Scene

Oh dear. It sounds as if Morbius, the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff from Sony, isn't very good at all. Try and act surprised, won't you?. For the uninitiated, Morbius is Sony's latest attempt at building a Spider-Man cinematic universe without Spider-Man. Set in the same world as Venom (or so we're led to believe), Morbius follows the titular Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) as he becomes a living vampire.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker

Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matt Smith
ComicBook

Morbius Movie First Reactions Reveal a Disappointing Spider-Man Spinoff

If Morbius is a Living Vampire, the first reactions to Sony's Spider-Man Universe spinoff starring Jared Leto are a stake to the heart. Seemingly set in the home universe of Tom Hardy's lethal protector Venom, Sony's Morbius sinks its teeth into the box office when the Spidey-less spinoff opens exclusively in theaters on April 1 (March 31 in the UK). But will audiences bite? Social reactions out of an advanced fan screening in the United Kingdom are calling Morbius — which stars Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson — "about as bad as you were expecting."
MOVIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomson Reuters#The Joker#Film Star#Dc Comics#Marvel S Morbius#British
Cinema Blend

Zack Snyder's Justice League: We Finally Have An Official Look At Wayne T. Carr's Green Lantern

Although Zack Snyder’s Justice League allowed the title filmmaker to deliver his vision of the epic superhero tale that differed significantly from what we got in theaters in 2017, there were still some elements that Snyder wasn’t able to throw into his final cut. For instance, rather than Martian Manhunter meeting with Bruce Wayne/Batman at the end of the story, that scene originally used John Stewart, a.k.a. Green Lantern, instead, played by Wayne T. Carr. With today marking the one-year year anniversary since Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max, we finally have an official look at Carr’s Green Lantern that Snyder previously showed off on his phone.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Director Reveals the Film’s Surprising Post-Credits Scene

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for Morbius. Typically, movie studios are very protective of their movie’s endings — and especially secretive about their post-credits scenes. When Marvel shows their films to critics, they sometimes don’t leave out the post-credits scenes on purpose. I know of several cases where in early screenings Marvel movies had no post-credits scenes, and then by the time the film actually opened in theaters, there it was. These teases are the sorts of things studios feel are a genuine selling point for fans; they are so desperate not to have them spoiled that they’ll pay their $15 to see the movie on opening day.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Ryan Reynolds Had A Classy Response To That Viral Green Lantern Image From Zack Snyder's Justice League

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have had a more wild journey than Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the 2017 theatrical cut failed to resonate with audiences, fans campaigned for years to see the Snyder Cut come to fruition. That happened on HBO Max, but there were a few parts of the director’s vision that never got to be included. Chief among them is the introduction of Green Lantern. And Ryan Reynolds had a classy response to the viral image of John Stewart from the Snyder Cut.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
extratv

Jared Leto Teases ‘Morbius’ Transformation and Sequel

Jared Leto is ripped and ready to show off his monstrous side in the new movie "Morbius,” and he’s telling “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about the transformation he underwent for the Marvel character. Jenn pointed out that people have been waiting for two years to see...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: This article has been updated below. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner “Cosmic Sin.” He didn’t have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis’ family revealed that the actor would be “stepping away” from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disease caused by brain damage that impacts a person’s...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

385K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy