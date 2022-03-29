Panorama Panthers Girls, Boys Track And Field Have Meet Today

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The end of the winter sports season each year comes just as the weather begins warming up. It also signals the beginning of spring sports. Area track and field teams were among the state’s best last season. Mentor won the state championship, but after losing several key seniors, the Cardinals have a long road ahead of them in order to stay at the top. Euclid, however, is trending up after winning the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches’ (OATCCC) state indoor meet at the beginning of the month, and wants to keep that momentum rolling into the spring.

