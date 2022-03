We all have dozens upon dozens of apps installed on our phones, but how much do you think about all the effort that goes into making sure that they work (most of them, anyway) as well as they do? Developers have to test their software across all sorts of conditions, trying to anticipate what a user might run into. That includes dealing with limited internet connectivity, as an app needs to behave properly whether the connection is fast or slow. So far Android developers haven't had a great way to test that sort of thing, but Android 13 looks like it's working to fix it.

