AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State point guard Tyrese Hunter proved in his freshman campaign that he was one of the Big 12′s best. Named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Hunter started in all 35 games this season averaging 11 points and has twice as many assists as any of his teammates. He’s a guy that carries himself like a veteran, but is just 18 years old. His serious, yet hardworking nature on the court is the reason he’s called “The General.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO