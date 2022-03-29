ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Central Florida Employment Council to hold small-business hiring event in Seminole County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
Central Florida Employment Council to hold small-business hiring event in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Employment Council announced it will be holding it Small Business Hiring Event on April 14.

The event is being held in partnership with the Center For Business Development at Seminole State College and is open to all job seekers.

The event will be from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Seminole State College Building C on Weldon Boulevard in Sanford.

You can find more information and register for the event here.

