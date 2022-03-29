ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Temps near 90 in Orlando Tuesday

By Kellianne Klass
WESH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of sunshine & warm air. Temperatures race to the 80s...

www.wesh.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Luck on our side with temps near 70

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Backyard thermometers may try to snuggle close to 70°F on Thursday!. The next chance of widespread rain will be late Friday into Saturday.
CLEVELAND, OH
KWQC

Occasional rain and cooler temps Tuesday and Wednesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Light to moderate rain will continue to push north through the area Tuesday morning. We will see the steady rain taper off by midday before another round of scattered showers and rumbles of thunder develops Tuesday afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated. Rounds of showers...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Orlando, FL
WGN TV

Wednesday Forecast: Temps near 60 with showers and storms

CHICAGO — Cloudy Wednesday with on/off rain showers, thunderstorm chance. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 57. Cloudy tonight with rain and thunderstorms. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 40. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Thursday Forecast: Mainly cloudy, cooler, chance for showers, WSW 5-10....
CHICAGO, IL
News 12

Temps begin to rise; scattered showers for Thursday

Temperatures will begin to creep up after another cold night. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy during the day and a bit milder with highs into the mid-40s. Teeling says...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
Washington Post

Late-winter storm brings snow, strong winds and disruption to D.C.

Late-winter snow coated the Washington region on Saturday, causing flight cancellations and other disruptions even as early cherry blossom blooms were showing signs of spring approaching in the nation’s capital. Wind-swept snow totals ranged from less than 1 to more than 4 inches, with strong gusts and cold temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Big warm-up, temps near 70, part of wild weather week for Pittsburgh area

From 8 inches of snow and wind chills in the single digits to 60-degree temperatures in a matter of days. That’s the hairpin turn into spring the weather is making this week. “We can thank something called warm advection,” said Jenna Lake, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGN TV

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 50s, windy with scattered showers

CHICAGO — Cloudy Tuesday with on/off rain showers. Winds: ESE 10-15 G25. Upper 40s north. 54 at O’Hare. Cloudy tonight rain and thunderstorms. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 51. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Wednesday with on/off rain and thunderstorms....
CHICAGO, IL
WSVN-TV

WINTER-LIKE TEMPS IN SPRING

Hopefully everyone had a great work week! The weekend is right around the corner and we can expect some big weather changes across our area. We ended the work week with above average temperatures and low rain chances while humidity levels continue to rise throughout the week. And this morning may have been one of the warmest temperatures of all as some spots in South Florida remained near 80°,…until the front came through, that is!. Then the front moved in and winds veered out of the NW, dropping our temperatures 10° within the course of an hour. Unfortunately clouds will take some time to clear.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

One dead in overnight Orlando shooting, authorities say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office found one male victim of a shooting overnight near Camping World Stadium. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Barlow Street, where they found the victim in the middle of the road. He was in his 30s and was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
freightwaves.com

Messy weekend wintry mix continues in Northern states

Truckers will hit more wet and slushy conditions this weekend from the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Two cold fronts will produce periods of mixed precipitation — rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain — Friday and Saturday. Most travel impacts will be across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio through Friday night and early Saturday morning, then from West Virginia to Maine the rest of Saturday. Gusty winds may lead to occasional blowing snow and reduced visibility.
ENVIRONMENT

