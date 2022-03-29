Temps near 90 in Orlando Tuesday

Truckers will hit more wet and slushy conditions this weekend from the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Two cold fronts will produce periods of mixed precipitation — rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain — Friday and Saturday. Most travel impacts will be across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio through Friday night and early Saturday morning, then from West Virginia to Maine the rest of Saturday. Gusty winds may lead to occasional blowing snow and reduced visibility.
