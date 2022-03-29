Temps near 90 in Orlando Tuesday

Hopefully everyone had a great work week! The weekend is right around the corner and we can expect some big weather changes across our area. We ended the work week with above average temperatures and low rain chances while humidity levels continue to rise throughout the week. And this morning may have been one of the warmest temperatures of all as some spots in South Florida remained near 80°,…until the front came through, that is!. Then the front moved in and winds veered out of the NW, dropping our temperatures 10° within the course of an hour. Unfortunately clouds will take some time to clear.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO