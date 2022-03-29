Susquehanna Service Dogs reaping rewards of service project

(WHTM) — You may remember last June, abc27 took part in a Nexstar Founder’s Day project to help get the site ready for a renovation and a new facility. We stopped by to see the changes and there’s quite a difference!

Bricklayers and painters are putting the finishing touches on SSD’s new training center in Grantville. Lebanon County features two state-of-the-art classrooms. “Our new training center will have two state-of-the-art classrooms which will help with our puppy classes and for our team training with our partners. It’s designed to be sensory-friendly, good acoustics, and good for learners,” Director, Deb Tack said.

The old stable is incorporated into the new facility where food once lined walls and dogs filled stalls. Now there’s a kitchen for humans and a quiet space for newly matched handler dogs teams.

“We also have a brand-new kennel for our dogs. Which is an exciting development,” Tack said.

New digs complete with windows, runs, and larger fenced-in exercise yards. The staff got a treat too. “A host of offices,” Tack said. As the pack has plans to grow. “I think it will have so many different impacts within our community, one would be to grow our volunteer base to have people be able to give back by being puppy raisers and puppy sitters and canine enrichment with the dogs in our advanced training program which is a really exciting prospect for us.”

SSD usually has 75 plus people on a waiting list for a life-changing canine companion. It places 25 dogs a year, now with a bigger facility. “Also we will be able to train more dogs to be placed with individuals throughout our community which is just such an exciting thing,” Tack said. “We usually have 50 to 75 people on our waiting list, sometimes even more so even if we can train three, five, or seven, more dogs a year, that’s many more people being helped.”

SSD is grateful for the community support.

“Our funding comes from not from government funding or insurance it comes from individuals, and grant writing and local businesses that have helped us be able to raise the funds to open this training center and sustain it,” Tack said.

The new training center is expected to be completed in April and open in May of this year with a public event. SSD always needs volunteers including puppy raisers, sitters, financial support, and more. To learn more on how you can help, click here .

