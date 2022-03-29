Where you live can determine your dementia risk

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new study from Monash University found people who live in more affluent areas have superior memories and a lower risk of developing dementia.

The finding highlights the need for better facilities in disadvantaged areas to promote healthy lifestyle habits and help curtail the growing burden of dementia.

The study is published in JAMA Network Open and was conducted by Associate Professor Matthew Pase et al.

In the study, the team analyzed data collected from 4,656 participants aged between 40 and 70 years without dementia.

They found that higher neighborhood-level socioeconomic status (n-SES) was associated with superior memory and lower dementia risk scores.

With dementia the second leading cause of death among Australians and up to 40 percent of dementia cases potentially preventable, the study identifies that more research, resource and efforts are needed for the lower n-SES to have a preventative impact.

The team says with healthy lifestyle habits a key factor in reducing or delaying your risk of developing dementia, it is important for everyone to have access to local facilities such as gyms and public pools, green spaces and health care.

More research is needed to better understand the barriers for people so that informed solutions can be delivered at a community level to address the inequalities.”

Recent studies have found antibiotic drug that could effectively treat common dementia, and this common food oil in the U.S. can change genes in the brain, which are highly relevant to the current study.

Previous research found that financial problems can predict dementia risk.

In a recent study from Johns Hopkins and published in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers found people on Medicare who later receive a diagnosis of dementia are more likely to have unpaid bills as early as six years before a clinical diagnosis.

They also found that these missed payments and other adverse financial outcomes lead to an increased risk of developing subprime credit scores starting 2.5 years before a dementia diagnosis. Subprime credit scores fall in the fair and lower range.

The findings suggest that financial symptoms such as missing payments on routine bills could be used as early predictors of dementia and highlight the benefits of earlier detection.

In the study, the researchers linked de-identified Medicare claims and credit report data.

They analyzed information on 81,364 Medicare beneficiaries living in single-person households, with 54,062 never receiving a dementia diagnosis between 1999 and 2014 and 27,302 with a dementia diagnosis during the same period.

The team found that the elevated risk of payment delinquency with dementia accounted for 5.2% of delinquencies among those six years prior to diagnosis, reaching a maximum of 17.9% nine months after diagnosis.

Rates of elevated payment delinquency and subprime credit risk persisted for up to 3.5 years after beneficiaries received dementia diagnoses, suggesting an ongoing need for assistance managing money.

The study also found that beneficiaries diagnosed with dementia who had a lower educational status missed payments on bills beginning as early as seven years before a clinical diagnosis as compared to 2.5 years prior to a diagnosis for beneficiaries with higher educational status.

Dementia, which the study identifies as a diagnostic code for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, is a progressive brain disorder that slowly diminishes memory and cognitive skills and limits the ability to carry out basic daily activities, including managing personal finances.

About 14.7% of American adults over the age of 70 are diagnosed with the disease. The onset of dementia can lead to costly financial errors, irregular bill payments, and increased susceptibility to financial fraud.

