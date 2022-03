If the Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf, they won’t just be losing a wide receiver. Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs warned that he’s also “gone” if that happens. After the Seahawks signified a rebuild by trading Russell Wilson, much of the questions thrown at the team involved Metcalf and his future with the franchise. The star wide receiver has been rumored to be on his way out since many believe his focus is to be part of a Super Bowl contender, and it is certainly concerning for Seattle that he is entering his contract year this 2022 season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO