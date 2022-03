Will Victoria’s brother and husband team up to do the unimaginable?. In the aftermath of Ashland informing Victoria that he “can’t do this anymore” and is “done trying” it appears their relationship has come to an end… particularly since she broke down and said she now realized that he’d been lying about having cancer. Our immediate thought was that the outfoxed Locke Ness Monster would tuck tail and get outta Dodge (or Genoa City as the case may be), however, it might not be that simple for Victoria to get rid of him. After all, she did make him co-CEO of Newman-Locke right before this all went down.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO