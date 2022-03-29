Ray Dalio: How to learn and grow for your success

credit: Finance Jane

Raymond Thomas Dalio (born August 8, 1949) is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who has served as co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, since 1985.

He founded Bridgewater in 1975 in New York. Within ten years, it was infused with a $5 million investment from the World Bank’s retirement fund.

Dalio is regarded as one of the greatest innovators in the finance world.

In this video, Dalio continues to talk about how to learn and grow for success.

He suggests that many people cannot learn from their mistakes and grow stronger because they always think they are right. A big ego can be a learner’s worst enemy.

He suggests that people get rid of their ego barrier and accept the truth, i.e. their mistakes. People need to be able to listen to different views from other people.

