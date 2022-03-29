ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ray Dalio: How to learn and grow for your success

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyQmn_0est5KQA00
credit: Finance Jane

Raymond Thomas Dalio (born August 8, 1949) is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who has served as co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, since 1985.

He founded Bridgewater in 1975 in New York. Within ten years, it was infused with a $5 million investment from the World Bank’s retirement fund.

Dalio is regarded as one of the greatest innovators in the finance world.

In this video, Dalio continues to talk about how to learn and grow for success.

He suggests that many people cannot learn from their mistakes and grow stronger because they always think they are right. A big ego can be a learner’s worst enemy.

He suggests that people get rid of their ego barrier and accept the truth, i.e. their mistakes. People need to be able to listen to different views from other people.

Source: Finance Jane.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report

108K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

52M+

Views

Related
Coinspeaker

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Hedge Fund to Back Crypto Fund

With digital assets becoming more popular and authorities working on regulation, several hedge funds have taken an interest. Some in the investment space have called Bitcoin a hedge against inflation. The world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater is planning to invest in its first crypto fund reports Coindesk. Sources familiar with...
BUSINESS
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
dailyhodl.com

The Next $30 Trillion Is Going to This Type of Crypto Asset, According to Bank of America Strategist

Bank of America crypto strategist Alkesh Shah thinks digital assets aren’t headed in the direction envisioned by Bitcoin (BTC) creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In a new webinar hosted by the Columbia Business School, the Bank of America head of global cryptocurrency and digital asset strategy explains that Satoshi created BTC in reaction to the 2008 financial crisis with the belief that everything should be decentralized and anonymous.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Veteran Anthony Scaramucci Warns Against Short Selling Coinbase Stock (COIN) – Here’s Why

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says he disagrees with a fellow hedge fund manager’s skepticism toward America’s largest cryptocurrency marketplace. In a new interview with CNBC Overtime, Scaramucci says that Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos is viewing Coinbase as if it were a brokerage stock, rather than a leader within an industry that still has the potential to grow significantly.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgewater Associates#American#The World Bank
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Bank
GreenwichTime

Ray Dalio will again headline Greenwich Economic Forum’s annual conference

GREENWICH — The Greenwich Economic Forum’s annual conference, one of the financial services industry’s premier events, will return this fall for a fifth edition. The GEF’s organizers announced this week that the 2022 conference will be held Oct. 11-13. The first two days of programs will take place at the Greenwich Delamar hotel, and the final day will consist of virtual events.
GREENWICH, CT
MySanAntonio

Learn How to Improve Your Project Management Skills

There are many ways to make your business successful. Whether it's investing in top-quality talent, learning important skills, or just making productivity a habit, you can build a culture of success. But one thing you'll also need is outstanding project management. Without it, no matter how productive you are, you may find yourself spinning your wheels in place, spending more time on fewer tasks than you need to.
SOFTWARE
MemeStockMaven

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation: Time To Own It Again

Famed investor Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report is starting to look good again. After declining as much as 66% from the February 2021 all-time high, shares of the high-growth tech fund have finally started to catch a bid. I have talked about...
STOCKS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy