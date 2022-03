DENVER (CBS4) – The waitlist for affordable housing in one Denver neighborhood just got a little shorter. The city celebrated its latest effort in increasing housing stability Wednesday in Globeville. The Stella offers 132 affordable apartments, along with life-changing support in North Denver. The Stella is located on the campus of Laradon, a nonprofit that empowers children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) through programs and services. In 2019, The Elisabetta opened on Laradon’s campus. With the addition of The Stella, there are now 223 affordable apartments between the two complexes. (credit: CBS) Some units at The Stella are dedicated to...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO