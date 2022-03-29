ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

11 House Republicans Give Unimpeachable Ravnsborg Project: Challenge Noem’s Authority to Spend Federal Funds

dakotafreepress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSince breaking the law and killing a man isn’t an impeachable offense in South Dakota, the Legislature figures it has to at least keep killer Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg busy while they wait for Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley to beat him at convention. So since they also lack the strength...

dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Gosch
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Steven Haugaard
Person
Marty Jackley
Person
Jason Ravnsborg
Must Read Alaska

RNC sues Nancy Pelosi and House Jan. 6 committee over weaponizing congressional subpoena powers

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives January 6th Committee, and its members, seeking to stop the unlawful seizure of confidential party information. “The RNC has sued to stop the January 6th Committee from unlawfully seizing confidential information about the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Legislature#Impeachment#The Supreme Court#State#Auditor Rich Sattgast#Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy