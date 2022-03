MORGAN, CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman woman was killed in a Morgan County crash on Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mary Waters, 58, was seriously injured when a 1984 Ford F-150 was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic. ALEA said Waters was a passenger in the Ford F-150 and was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Waters was ejected and transported to Decatur General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

1 DAY AGO