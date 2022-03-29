ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, IA

Local Casey’s employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA local Casey’s employee faces charges that she stole thousands of dollars in gift cards from her employer. According to arrest records, Casey’s asset protection noticed several shortages from its Solon store on...

Dave Taylor
1d ago

should of paid her more for workin its wrong to steal but cant blame her tho i wouldnt do it noatter how much im stugglein i enjoy my freedom

2
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after his items found in stolen car

An Iowa City man was taken into custody early Monday after his personal items were allegedly found in a stolen car. An officer was called to the area of Sandusky and Taylor Drives around 1:15Am on reports of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area. It was reportedly located in the 2200 block of Taylor Drive, with the plate removed and partially hidden by items of clothing in the backseat. A check of the vehicle identification number showed that the vehicle was stolen out of Iowa City on March 14th.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Georgia man gets 3 years in prison for spending nearly $60,000 in COVID-19 relief money on a Pokémon card

A Georgia man didn't make the very best use of his COVID-19 relief money, according to prosecutors — and he's now headed to prison. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine has been sentenced to 36 months in prison after admitting he used nearly $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to buy a Pokémon card, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
GEORGIA STATE
