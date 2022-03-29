ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery, hygiene supply distribution happening in Dorchester

By Dianté Gibbs
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A grocery and hygiene supply distribution is planned for Saturday in the Dorchester area.

The Community Resource Center is partnering with Woodland High School for a “massive” grocery, hygiene, and baby supply distribution on Saturday, April 2, starting at 1 p.m.

The distribution will happen at Woodland High School, located at 4128 US-78.

