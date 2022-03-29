ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to blow up a building (or whale) safely?

By American Chemical Society
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
Credit: ACS.

How do you demolish a massive building – in the middle of a populated city – in a matter of seconds… safely?

Counterintuitively, you do it with explosives.

We explore how chemistry, engineering, and more than a little artistry come together to safely bring down massive structures.

Reactions is a video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios.

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress.

ACS’ mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people.

The Society is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple research solutions, peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences, eBooks and weekly news periodical Chemical & Engineering News.

As a leader in scientific information solutions, its CAS division partners with global innovators to accelerate breakthroughs by curating, connecting and analyzing the world’s scientific knowledge.

ACS’ main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

