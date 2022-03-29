ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scynexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 1 day ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its...

Benzinga

AEterna Zentaris: Q4 Earnings Insights

AEterna Zentaris AEZS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AEterna Zentaris reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was down $1.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

Consolidated Water: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q4 earnings results. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Benzinga

Recap: Immunome Q4 Earnings

Immunome IMNM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 19.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Co Q2 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 5.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.22. Revenue was up $88.53...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Spero Therapeutics's Earnings

Spero Therapeutics SPRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Spero Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.75. Spero Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Biocept

Biocept BIOC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Biocept will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Biocept bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Adamis Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Executives Sell About $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

MillerKnoll Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Beats Profit Expectation

MillerKnoll Inc MLKN reported third-quarter net sales growth of 74.3% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, +20.3% on an organic basis, in line with the consensus of $1.03 billion. The company stated that sales growth continued to be constrained due to global supply chain and labor supply disruptions and impacted net sales by ~$34 million during the quarter.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology PDSB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PDS Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24. PDS Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MarketWatch

Paychex stock jumps toward 3-month high after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Paychex Inc. surged 1.9% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the human resources outsourcing services company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, and boosted its full-year growth outlook, as record new sales revenue was coupled with high levels of client retention. Net income for the quarter to Feb. 28 increased to $430.7 million, or $1.19 a share, from $350.5 million, or 97 cents a share. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.15 from 96 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.05. Revenue grew 14.8% to $1.28...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI RNLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Renalytix AI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Renalytix AI bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For AGCO

Within the last quarter, AGCO AGCO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $161.5 versus the current price of AGCO at $147.69, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated AGCO...
Motley Fool

Is This Bad News for the Semiconductor Shortage?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on recent news affecting technology...
ZDNet

Micron stock jumps as FYQ2 results, outlook top expectations

Memory-chip giant Micron Technology this afternoon reported fiscal Q2 revenue and profit that both easily topped Wall Street analysts' expectations, and an outlook that was higher as well. The report sent Micron shares up 4% in late trading. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra remarked that the company's "excellent second quarter results exceeded...
Benzinga

Walmart And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although gold futures traded lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
