Jada Pinkett Smith embraced baldness pre-Oscars slap: ‘Don’t give 2 craps’

By Yaron Steinbuch
Page Six
 1 day ago
Jada Pinkett Smith confidently spoke about her appearance in the lead-up to the 94th annual Academy Awards. TikTok / @jadapinkettsmith

Jada Pinkett Smith proudly declared she didn’t “give two craps” about what people thought about her bald head just days before the Oscars, where her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for cracking a joke about it.

Pinkett Smith, 50, who debuted a shaved head last summer, suffers from alopecia and has been vocal about her struggle with hair loss.

The Red Table Talk host discussed her struggles with the condition in a TikTok video Wednesday captioned “Crown Act Be proud of your crown #iamnotmyhair #hairjourney.”

“Being a black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, in the era I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing, and that was really challenging, you know, because I liked my hair out wild and curly,” Pinkett Smith says.

“But nobody wanted that, so I always had to do my hair in ways that didn’t feel natural to me because I’m trying to play the game,” she continues. “So if I’m doing a cover, everybody’s [like], ‘No, we want your hair straight and flowy,’ when it’s like, ‘All right, cool, but that’s not really what my hair likes to do.’

Pinkett Smith then adds: “So I had to learn to get the courage to go, ‘Nah, I’m not doing that.’ Which is why I feel the freedom today – I don’t give two craps what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it.”

Pinkett Smith’s TikTok video showcased her various hairstyles over the years.
Pinkett Smith said, “in the era I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing.”

But at the 94th Academy Awards Sunday, comedian Chris Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” about Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, prompting her to roll her eyes.

Her husband appeared to initially laugh at the joke – but then abruptly stormed onto the stage and delivered a smack that left the comic stunned and sent shockwaves across the globe.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth,” Smith, 53, then yelled from his seat as the stunned Dolby Theatre crowd became uncomfortably silent.

Pinkett Smith said she “had to do my hair in ways that didn’t feel natural to me because I’m trying to play the game.”
Pinkett Smith said she preferred her hair “wild and curly.”

A short time later, an emotional Smith collected the Best Actor award for his role in “King Richard,” and apologized to the Academy without mentioning Rock.

He finally issued a mea culpa statement to the comic late in the day Monday – after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences denounced his actions in a statement and said a “formal review” of the incident was underway.

One social media user who saw Pinkett Smith’s video commented, “Sooooo, did Will not know Jada didn’t care what anyone thought of her shaved head?? I am confused,” Deadline reported.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

#Academy Awards#Curly Hair#Hair Loss#The Red Table Talk#Tiktok#European
Page Six

