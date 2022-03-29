ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Saves Dog After Cougar Bit Through Its Eye Trying To Drag It up Tree

By Robyn White
 1 day ago

A woman saved a pet dog in Canada after it was bitten through the eye by a cougar that was trying to drag it up a tree.

The pet dog, Oakey – who only weighs 14 pounds—ended up losing his eye after the ordeal. He also suffered puncture wounds on his head and skull fractures, CTV News reported.

Oakey's owner, Jessica Shaw, had been out on a walk with her friend near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, when they suddenly heard barking and shrieking coming from the dog. The two friends then spotted Oakey, who was off the lead, being dragged up a tree by a cougar in the distance.

The cougar unsuccessfully tried to make it up the tree several times, the news outlet reported. While making another attempt, the big cat dropped the dog.

Shaw ran over to find Oakey "crumpled on the ground covered in blood." Shaw and her friend picked up the injured dog and began frantically calling the emergency vet as they ran back to the car. With the only available vet three hours away, the two friends hurried to get Oakey medical treatment.

Over the next few weeks, Oakey's eye was removed because of the severity of the injury. He was also found to have three bone fragments in his brain, which also required surgery.

A friend of Shaw's, Diane Fownes, has set up a GoFundMe page for Oakey, to help pay his veterinary bills which total CA$13,000 ($10,413). So far, $5,590 has been raised.

Shaw told CTV News that Oakey has "been one tough little cookie."

"He is still healing but his recovery is going very well and he will adjust to life with one eye in no time. I am so amazed and thrilled that my little 14-pound dog survived such a serious attack," she told the news outlet.

Shaw and her friend regularly walk the trail in Port Hardy after work. She told CTV News that she "never thought" they would encounter a cougar.

Cougars, which are also known as pumas or mountain lions, are common throughout British Columbia. It is thought that 600 to 800 live on Vancouver Island, making it the most densely populated area in terms of cougars in North America. The animals are usually secretive and solitary, however, they sometimes come into contact with humans if there is an opportunity for food.

Shaw has informed the conservation office of the incident. Wildlife officers said they will not go out and catch the cougar, as they have no way of knowing which one attacked the dog.

"I have the utmost respect for the outdoors and its natural inhabitants and I will always have Oakey on leash in the future," she told CTV News.

Maria Centeno
1d ago

Omg people please please keep your pets on a leash at ALL times and always supervised if you live in an area surrounded by dangerous wildlife !

