Man in custody for attempted break-in at south Tulsa condo

A suspect is recovering in the hospital after attempting to break into a south Tulsa residence Monday night.

Tulsa police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. saying multiple gunshots were heard at a condo complex near 71st and Lewis.

Officers arrived at Willows Condominiums and located the suspect. They found he had sustained multiple cuts when he attempted to break through a door into a residence and refused to follow TPD's commands. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

During their investigation, officers located shell casings on the road along with multiple witnesses. TPD found the firearm used near the location they found the suspect. They also discovered the condo the suspect attempted to break into was occupied by residents.

At this time, no shooting victims have been found. Witnesses say the suspect was shooting at an unknown car.

TPD identified the suspect as Devonte Haynes. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to be taken to Tulsa County Jail afterward.

Haynes is set to be charged with multiple charges, including burglary and resisting arrest.

