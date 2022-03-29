Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If on or near Mobile Bay near the Fort Morgan peninsula, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Baldwin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN COUNTY At 1045 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Bon Secour, or 8 miles northwest of Gulf Shores, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Magnolia Springs around 1055 PM CDT. Foley around 1100 PM CDT. Summerdale around 1105 PM CDT. Robertsdale and Silverhill around 1110 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO