ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

One Tank Trips: Museum of Illusions

By Daisha Jones
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoysH_0est4YZJ00

The Museum of Illusions , located inside Union Station, is an interactive museum that tests your mind and your eyes.

With small illusion exhibits and large illusion rooms, there is no shortage of brain twisters.

You will notice that there are explanations near each illusion so that you can understand what's happening and why it's doing what it is to you.

The explanations dive into the geometry involved and how it affects your brain.

Not only is there an educational aspect to the museum, but they also offer hands-on exhibits.

They encourage you to take pictures and videos when you're there.

For ticket information, click visit the ticketing website .

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Voices: A perfect, robot-carved copy of the Elgin Marbles will never hold the same magic as the original

The last time I went to the Louvre, some years ago now, I spent a good half an hour looking at one masterpiece: Leonardo’s Virgin of the Rocks. It was a truly emotional experience, repeated – but to a lesser degree – some years later while standing in front of the London version of the same painting at the National Gallery.The interesting thing was that I was able to have my personal encounter with the Louvre masterpiece virtually undisturbed, while all the crowds swiftly moved on to pay homage to one of the most reproduced works of art on the...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illusion#Twisters#Tank Trips#The Museum Of Illusions
ARTnews

Rare Work by Paris Salon’s First Female History Painter Is Acquired by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. In 1791, Marie-Guillemine Benoist became the first woman to show a history painting at the prestigious Paris Salon with Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell, a masterwork of the genre that was squirreled away for centuries after its creation—until now. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has announced the acquisition of the Benoist work, making it just one of three paintings by the artist currently held in U.S. collections. It will be exhibited for the first time since the 1791 exhibition starting tomorrow. “Having remained with the descendants of its first owner for over 200 years,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Nature.com

The illusion of infinity

I recently queued along with hundreds of visitors for a brief glimpse of Kusama's work at Tate Modern in London. The museum has two installations on display: Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled with the Brilliance of Life (pictured), and Chandelier of Grief, which are both based on the concept of infinity mirrors. These are optical illusions that consist of (at least) two mirrors. When these are placed to face each other and are accurately illuminated, light bounces back and forth repeatedly between the reflective surfaces, generating increasingly smaller reflections that create the illusion of an endless tunnel of replications. Light rays become fainter after multiple reflections, giving a sense of a fade-out to infinity. Positioning the mirrors at an angle rather than perfectly parallel can make the tunnel seem to bend to one side as it elongates towards an endless abyss.
MUSEUMS
Cheddar News

Travel Destinations to Keep in Mind as Vacationing Rebounds in 2022

After two years of living in the pandemic, people are gearing up to travel for their summer vacations in 2022. Leigh Barnes, the chief customer officer for adventure tours company Intrepid Travel, joined Cheddar News to talk about the year’s top travel destinations and tips on how to prepare. Regarding COVID restrictions, Barnes discussed needing to do your own research to make sure you should be hitting a destination at all. "I think that the last thing is, making sure that where you're going is, the communities want you there. Because I think one of the things that we're seeing from possibly a Western lens is vaccine equity," he said. "We've got high vaccine rates across a lot of the Western nations. They may not have that same COVID normal that we're experiencing. So you've got to look for places that do want tourists to come in or ways that we can support vaccine equity."
TRAVEL
WWD

British Museum to Explore Feminine Power, Deities, Demons in New Show

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The British Museum, home of the Rosetta Stone, the Parthenon Sculptures, and many an Egyptian sarcophagus, is set to break new ground this spring with an exhibition dedicated to female power in world history, religion and folklore. As its name suggests, “Feminine Power: the divine to the demonic” won’t shy away from the violent, menacing, and hell-raising figures of women throughout the ages, and promises to be a thought-provoking, and interactive, experience.More from WWDFall 2022 Fashion Trend: MaxicoatsPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionBehind-the-Scenes at the 2022 Oscars Art and artifacts from the ancient...
MUSEUMS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy