One Tank Trips: Museum of Illusions

The Museum of Illusions , located inside Union Station, is an interactive museum that tests your mind and your eyes.

With small illusion exhibits and large illusion rooms, there is no shortage of brain twisters.

You will notice that there are explanations near each illusion so that you can understand what's happening and why it's doing what it is to you.

The explanations dive into the geometry involved and how it affects your brain.

Not only is there an educational aspect to the museum, but they also offer hands-on exhibits.

They encourage you to take pictures and videos when you're there.

For ticket information, click visit the ticketing website .