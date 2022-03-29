UnitedHealth's Optum confirms deal to buy LHC Group in a deal valuing LHC at more than $5.5 billion
UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s Optum Health confirmed a deal to buy post-acute healthcare services company LHC Group in a deal that values LHC Group at more than $5.5 billion. The deal was originally reported by the Wall Street Journal. LHC's stock was up 5% premarket prior to a trading halt for news, while UnitedHealth shares were little changed. Under terms of the deal, Optum will pay about $170 for each LHC share outstanding, an 8.1% premium to Monday's closing price of $157.23. With 31.7 million shares outstanding as of Feb. 21, the per-share bid LHC implies a market capitalization of $5.56 billion. The deal is expected...
