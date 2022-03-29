ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury yields steady, while 2-10 year spread falls to just 6 basis points

By Vivien Lou Chen
 1 day ago

U.S. Treasury yields slipped slightly Tuesday while the widely followed 2-year to 10-year yield spread moved closer to inversion.

Yield moves

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note
  • TMUBMUSD10Y,
  • 2.414%
  • was 2.395%, compared with 2.476% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Monday.
  • The 2-year Treasury note yield
  • TMUBMUSD02Y,
  • 2.398%
  • stood at 2.34% versus 2.34% Monday afternoon, which was its highest based on 3 p.m. levels since May 2, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
  • The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond
  • was at 2.499%, down from 2.572% late Monday.

Market drivers

The 10-year Treasury yield traded just 6 basis points above the 2-year yield Tuesday morning, with the spread narrowing from just under 14 basis points Monday afternoon. If the 2-year yield trades above the 10-year, it would represent an inversion of that measure of the curve, a reading that has been a reliable precursor of past recessions, albeit with a lag.

All three major stock-market indexes moved higher Tuesday morning, with optimism over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine credited with lifting sentiment. In negotiations, Russia said it would cut back on operations near Kyiv to “increase trust.”

Government-bond buying returned for maturities 3 to 30 years out, following a sharp selloff last week when investors penciled in a faster and more aggressive round of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. On March 21, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open to rate increases of more than 25 basis points, or a quarter percentage point — a prospect echoed by some other policy makers.

In One Chart: ‘The dam finally broke’: 10-year Treasury yields spike to breach top of downward trend channel seen since mid-1980s, says Deutsche Bank

In U.S. economic data, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city price index posted a 19.1% year-over-year gain in January, up slightly from 18.6% the previous month. U.S. job openings inched lower to 11.27 million in February from 11.28 million in the prior year. And the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March came in at 107.2, a bit below economists’ median expectation.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 10:45 a.m., while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic delivers remarks at 6:30 p.m. The Treasury Department is also set to auction $47 billion of 7-year Treasury notes.

It’s a busy week for jobs data, including Automatic Data Processing’s Wednesday estimate of March private-sector job creation and the Labor Department’s official March jobs report on Friday.

What analysts say

“The main talking point is likely to be the continued, rapid flattening of the U.S. yield curve, which is threatening to invert for the seventh time since I started caring about it in the 1980s,” said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Société Générale, in a Tuesday note.

“Only one of those, the teeny-weeny inversion in 1998, wasn’t followed by recession. The caveat to the whole inversion/recession debate, is that yield curves never used to be distorted to the current degree by the shenanigans of QE. Still, it would seem silly to simply discount the message the bond market is sending,” he wrote.

Comments / 0

#Treasury Department#Yield Spread#Consumer Confidence Index#Basis Points#U S Treasury#Dow Jones Market Data#The Federal Reserve#Fed
