Bausch to reduce debt by another $200 million by repaying senior loans on March 31

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Bausch Health Cos. Inc.

BHC,

-0.75%

said Tuesday it will reduce its debt by $200 million by paying down senior loans on March 31 using cash generated from operations. The company, formerly called Valeant, had $22.7 billion of debt as of December 31, according to FactSet data. It has been working steadily to reduce debt taken on in a wave of acquisition under former leadership. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 26% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.06%

has gained 15%.

