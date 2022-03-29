ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II makes first public appearance in months at Prince Philip memorial

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is driven in to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. AP

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II walked into Westminster Abbey through a side door Tuesday, making good on her wish to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The monarch entered the church on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from him to walk to her seat alone, easing concerns about her health that had raised questions about whether she would attend. It was her first major public event in months, since unspecified mobility issues hampered her ability to get around.

Elizabeth, who recently recovered from COVID-19, didn’t go to a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, but she continued with other scheduled engagements, including in-person audiences.

The 95-year-old monarch was deeply involved in planning the service, which included hymns and tributes from his charities. Such touches weren’t possible during his funeral last year because of strictures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 1,800 family members and guests attended the memorial. Only 30 people attended last year’s funeral, conducted under the strict COVID-19 lockdown rules then in place that forced the queen to sit alone wearing a black mask as she mourned the loss of her husband, who she called her rock.

Philip died on April 9 at age 99.

