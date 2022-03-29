Opinion: The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have now suffered a ‘death cross’ — here’s why this could resurrect them

MarketWatch illustration/iStockphoto

Reports of the U.S. stock market’s death appear to be greatly exaggerated.

I’m referring to the dreaded “death cross” that has now appeared in the price charts of the three major U.S. stock market averages. A death cross occurs when an index’s 50-day moving average drops below its 200-day moving average. The S&P 500 SPX is the most recent of the major averages to succumb, in mid-March. The death cross showed up in the chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA in early March, and for the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP in...