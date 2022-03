SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead and a man who was erratically driving the wrong wa iys in the hospital in critical condition after a head-on collision Sunday morning. The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to S. Flores and E. Dickinson Avenue just after midnight for reports of a crash where someone was pinned. Police said a man had to be cut from his vehicle after he was seen driving erratically in the wrong direction, then crashing into another vehicle head-on.

3 DAYS AGO