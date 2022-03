It’s been nearly one year since Prince Philip died, and the royal family are marking the anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death with a memorial on Tuesday 29 March.The Duke died on 9 April last year, aged 99.Due to Covid restrictions at the time, his funeral services were altered which resulted in the Queen sitting by herself at her husband of seven decade’s funeral.In February this year, Buckingham Palace announced a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life of Prince Philip.Yet, with the Queen previously having Covid and only taking on light duties,...

