Health agencies would get $81.7 billion in mandatory funding over five years to help prepare for future pandemics under President Joe Biden’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget. The Biden administration’s plan for fighting future pandemics comes even as it’s asking Congress for funds to combat the current one. The White House asked lawmakers for more than $22 billion in March to replenish Covid-19 response programs, and health officials warned they might need more than that soon. Despite White House pleas, lawmakers have been at a stalemate over approving more funds.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO