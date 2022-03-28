ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pianist Daniil Trifonov's look at the personal side of J.S. Bach

By WRTI Your Classical, Jazz Source
wrti.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov’s most recent album, Bach: The Art of Life, takes a personal look at J.S. Bach— the husband and father—through his music. It also includes works by his sons, and music from a notebook of compositions created for his family's studies and...

www.wrti.org

Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.s. Bach
Person
Daniil Trifonov
Person
Anna Magdalena Bach
Person
Johannes Brahms
Person
Beethoven
Rolling Stone

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ ‘Carnage’ Concerts Are Better Than Church

Click here to read the full article. Three singers huddle and lean forward, their long, sparkly garments dangling before them as they chant in staccato unison: “Hand-of-God! Hand-of-God! Hand-of-God!” Warren Ellis, meanwhile, sits stationary except for his hands, which run windmills around his Gandalf beard as he closes his eyes tight and chants along with them, completely entranced. All the while, Nick Cave — the rangy leader of this ad-hoc religious sect — leaps from one side of the stage to the other. He crouches, poses in crucifixion stances, and celebrates the might and mysteries of faith like a man...
RELIGION
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
The Guardian

Handel in Hackney review – easy beauty and determined string playing

In Handel’s early 18th-century London, Hackney was a string of growing hamlets and a far cry from the composer’s stomping grounds of Mayfair and the West End. Handel would presumably have been bemused by the artfully curated facial hair (and breathtaking cost of his beloved coffee) in today’s East End clubbing headquarters. But the dank edginess of Village Underground’s converted warehouse space is also some distance from London Handel festival’s usual venues – and I’d guess this was the first ever LHF gig to usher in its audience with bottom-heavy Latin lift music on the sound system.
PERFORMING ARTS
NME

Philip Jeck, experimental composer and turntablist, has died aged 69

Philip Jeck, the experimental British composer, artist and turntablist, has died at the age of 69. A statement from the record label Touch that was posted on Jeck’s website over the weekend confirmed that the musician had passed away “peacefully” on Friday (March 25) after a short illness.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Minor#Pianist#Other Music#Russian
Standard-Examiner

It’s Bach: Festival honoring classical composer returning to Ogden

The Ogden Bach Fest, presented by Onstage Ogden, is back to full scale in its fourth year, with five days of free community concerts and events celebrating the works of the musical genius. From March 28 to April 1, organs will shake the ceilings in churches around town and Bach-inspired vinyl will spin between the choirs and birthday cupcakes.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
NPR

Classical Pianist Jeremy Denk

The MacArthur "genius" grant winner talks about what he learned from his piano teachers, his pivotal artistic moments and his failures and frustrations. Denk's new memoir is Every Good Boy Does Fine.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Yuja Wang ditches London orchestral fiasco

The plan to bring two orchestras to London to perform Strauss under Andris Nelsons fell apart when the Boston Symphony withdrew for unexplained ‘logistical’ reasons. The Leipzig Gewandhaus leg is still going ahead, though without its star attraction. Last night, this went out:. We are sorry to announce...
WORLD
psychologytoday.com

How Poetry Sets the Tone for the Music Lesson

The beneficial effects of reading poetry in a music lesson. Poetry and music are connotative experiences. Reading poetry sets the tone for artistic music study. Study of musical technique is a means to a poetic end, not an end in itself. As a young conservatory student in 1993, I was...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Wigmore Hall: music and art combine to highlight child refugee crisis

An installation of 13 children’s dresses made from the fabric of discarded refugee lifejackets is part of a new programme of 450 concerts announced by Wigmore Hall today. in London, home to the UK’s largest classical music concert programme, is showcasing an art installation alongside a specially written piece of music.
MUSIC
WEKU

Berklee musicians are basking in the 'CODA' Oscar glow

Boston's Berklee College of Music is reeling from CODA's win for best picture at the Academy Awards. Contributions from the school's students and alumni run throughout the movie, both on and off-screen. Nicholai Baxter, who graduated from Berklee in 2007, served as the film's co-music producer. He also co-wrote the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Ying Fang

Chinese Soprano Performs Susanna in a Revival of ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’. On April 2, the Metropolitan Opera will revive a production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” with a new cast featuring some of the world’s greatest Mozartians and some rising stars. Among the rising stars set to grace the Met stage is Ying Fang who will sing her first Susanna on the Met stage.
PERFORMING ARTS

