New records show Tyre Sampson may have exceeded Orlando ride's weight limit

The teenager who fell off a drop tower ride and died at ICON Park in Orlando last week may have been too big to ride in the first place, according to the newly-released accident report. The victim, who has been named as 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, fell to his death last...
YK Osiris is always in the news for owing a large debt. Now, YK, the gambling man, is in the news for being honorable. The Jacksonville singer and entertainer has offered to pay for the funeral of Tyre Sampson. Sampson is the 14-year-old that reportedly fell to his death from...
12-Year-Old Tyre Sampson Falls To His Death On Ride At Orlando’s ICON Park. First and foremost before we even get into the reporting of this story, our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s family. We can’t even begin to imagine the grief that they are feeling right now. If anyone who knew Tyre Sampson is reading this, we hope you find some measure of strength through our words.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death fell to his death from a towering Orlando amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to...
Another day, another alligator on a Florida golf course. But a big guy last week wasn’t just hanging out on the links in Lakeland. The gator was having a full-on feast — of another gator. An onlooker, Julie Marchillo Smith, posted the video on her Facebook page, writing,...
A wild scene unfolded at a high school track meet in Florida this past weekend. Though it sounds too absurd to believe, an athlete sucker-punched a runner in the head during the race. While at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee this Saturday, an athlete wearing a black uniform legitimately...
According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zhou Nutrition, keeping a consistent workout routine is something many struggle with. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge gives us some tips on how to keep up with your workout routine.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Already a buzzing nightlife destination, Delray Beach will soon add another major attraction just north of downtown: a 3-acre mini-golf course designed by Tiger Woods. PopStroke, which operates three other courses in Florida, is finalizing plans for its new location at 1314 N. Federal Highway,...
