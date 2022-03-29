ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Get to know San Antonio's newest Food Network star Chef Leo Davila

By Madalyn Mendoza
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Leo Davila is the latest San Antonio name in the Food Network spotlight. Davila, chef-owner of Stixs & Stone, is one of eight contenders on the Big Restaurant Bet debuting on April 5 at 9 p.m. local time. The cast is vying to earn the $250,000 backing of globally renowned...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Vista Brewing to host Spaghetti Western pop-ups featuring eats from GiGi’s Deli chef

Movie buffs have long celebrated Spaghetti Westerns for their quirky, low-budget and often hyper-violent take on the American West. Now, San Antonio's near-downtown Vista Brewing is celebrating the '60s-era film genre with Spaghetti Western Wednesdays, which will include chef-prepared Italian food, Texas-brewed beer and, of course, gunslinger flicks on a big screen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Beloved San Antonio Book Festival reveals star lineup for 2022 event

After being canceled in 2020 and going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic, the San Antonio Book Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary with in-person programming on Saturday, May 21. The free annual festival brings together a wide variety of authors from across Texas and the nation, and this year’s lineup includes renowned authors like Jericho Brown, Julia Glass, Margo Jefferson, Natalie Diaz, Emma Straub, and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Dish That Makes Gordon Ramsay Rethink His Omnivore Lifestyle

Over the course of his culinary career, Gordon Ramsay has cooked — and eaten — a lot of different foods and dishes. Not only is he a professionally trained chef and owner of multiple restaurants around the world; he's also served as a host and judge on numerous popular cooking shows including "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen." After so many years in the industry, Ramsay has developed notoriously strong opinions about certain dishes.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Robert Irvine
Person
Geoffrey Zakarian
Mashed

The Real Reason Bobby Flay Dips Fried Chicken In Buttermilk

Professional chefs learn a slew of different techniques through the years, which they often develop based on their own trial and error. While there are countless ways to prepare a dish, you'll almost never find two chefs who do it the exact same way. Bobbly Flay has been a renowned...
RECIPES
Laredo Morning Times

What Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Just Buy—and Why?

A-list couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are purchasing a magnificent mansion in Los Angeles with plenty of room for both of their families, according to TMZ. The couple are said to be in escrow for a Bel-Air megamansion and plan to pay approximately $50 million. As of Tuesday, the...
CELEBRITIES
La Crosse Tribune

Feast and Field contributing chef headed to Food Network’s Chopped

Tune in Tuesday, March 22nd at 9 p.m. EST to watch Feast and Field’s very own contributor, chef Darian Bryan, compete in the Food Network’s Chopped. We first met Bryan last year, where he served up multiple dishes for Feast and Field readers, including prosciutto-wrapped dates, Crème Brûlée French toast and a Jamaican Sorrel cocktail.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Network Star#Food Truck#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Stixs Stone#Cheat Day On#Cooking Channel#Jaime S Place#Mexican#Chinese#Taft High School
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Wine taste testing, food festival coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Wine lovers, a wine tasting event will be coming to San Antonio in October! It's time to get your pallets ready!. The four-day Tasting Texas Wine and Food Festival will showcase foods from new Texan chefs as well as national all-stars, the organizations said. The 'big-as-Texas' Culinary Market will feature more than 100 award-winning chefs at Travis Park from Oct. 28-30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mashed

The Fast-Food Restaurant Duff Goldman Once Worked At

For "Ace of Cakes" star Duff Goldman, one of the biggest keys to his success is sheer luck. "I'm a cook who won the lottery," Goldman told Jewish News Service. But in reality, Goldman has also built his career through plenty of hard work, much of it far less glamorous than the cakes he'd eventually bake for President Barack Obama or "Star Wars" creator George Lucas (via The Daily Beast). His business Charm City Cakes came from humble origins, as Goldman baked his first cakes in his home oven and delivered them in the back of his Volkswagen. And after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, he worked alongside some of his biggest culinary influences, including Stephen Durfee at the famed French Laundry — where he worked as a stagiaire without pay!
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSAT 12

Meet one of San Antonio Zoo’s newest members -- a baby kangaroo

SAN ANTONIO – If you pay a visit to the San Antonio Zoo, you may notice a new little face hopping around. Poseidon, an adorable joey born to Pearl and Rocky, is around six months old, though San Antonio Zoo officials say it’s hard to say his exact age due to his extremely small size at birth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Former 'Peanuts' star visiting San Antonio for Easter Eggstravaganza

The voice actress behind one of Charles Schultz's iconic Peanuts cartoons is descending upon San Antonio this April. Fair warning: she may give you a little "grief." Melanie Kohn, the voice of Lucy Van Pelt, Charlie Brown's friend and trusty therapist, will be popping up at Trader's Village the weekend of April 9.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy