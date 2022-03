ALGIERS, March 29 (Reuters) - Algeria has confirmed on Tuesday that oil reserves discovered at Touggourt region were “important,” according to a statement from Sonatrach.

Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach said that the estimated volumes at Touggourt were at 961 million barrels, versus 546 million barrels prior to the drilling. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, Editing by Louise Heavens)