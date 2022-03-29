Hy-Vee cuts corporate jobs and reduces Aisles Online stores

Hy-Vee Inc. laid off 121 corporate employees — or about 8% of its corporate workforce, according to the Des Moines Register.

Why it matters: The Iowa-based grocer is planning some changes that could affect shoppers at the chain's 14 Twin Cities stores.

The intrigue: The Register got a look at an internal video of CEO Randy Edeker speaking about the job cuts and the problems at Hy-Vee.