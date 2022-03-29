ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Hy-Vee cuts corporate jobs and reduces Aisles Online stores

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IudW6_0est0iaX00

Hy-Vee Inc. laid off 121 corporate employees — or about 8% of its corporate workforce, according to the Des Moines Register.

Why it matters: The Iowa-based grocer is planning some changes that could affect shoppers at the chain's 14 Twin Cities stores.

The intrigue: The Register got a look at an internal video of CEO Randy Edeker speaking about the job cuts and the problems at Hy-Vee.

  • Hy-Vee offered the laid-off employees jobs in stores, but those positions may not have matching wages, according to Axios Des Moines . Edeker said it was "offensive" that none of them accepted such transfers.
  • Edeker said Wahlburgers are not performing well inside of Hy-Vee stores and that the company needs to focus more on breakfast and lunch options, and less on dinner.
  • Hy-Vee will be reducing the number of stores offering its Aisles Online curbside pickup because it makes "no money on what we process in e-commerce."

Comments / 5

Guest
1d ago

I am glad to hear that some of the corporate so-called employees are losing their jobs. A big percentage of them deserve to be let go beacuse of the way they treated former employees in the past.

Reply
2
Related
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
KCCI.com

Hy-Vee addresses layoffs in video to employees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 12-minute video sent to Hy-Vee employees Thursday afternoon spells out the number of corporate workers let go and how many were offered a job on the retail side of the company. CEO Randy Edeker and Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications, addressed...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Business
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Walmart Is Suing BJ's. Here's Why

It's a modern day clash of the titans between Walmart and warehouse store BJ's, but they're not duking it out over toilet paper suppliers or employee defection. Instead, the issue at hand is technology. First, it's important to know that Sam's Club is a subsidiary of Walmart. As a wholesale...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aisles#Online Stores#Hy Vee Inc#The Des Moines Register#Twin Cities#Axios Des Moines
Mashed

Why You Might See Fewer Totino's And Pillsbury Products At The Grocery Store

Supply chain problems continue to impact food companies and grocery stores nationwide. Reuters found that the Omicron wave back in January contributed to massive produce shortages, particularly along the West Coast. The price of transporting the food also skyrocketed, and even if shoppers could get ahold of their favorite products they potentially had to deal with a much higher price tag.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: The #1 Department Store for Customer Satisfaction in America

Customers of department and discount stores are most satisfied with the convenience of retailers’ store hours and the quality of their mobile apps, according to the latest study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). In the ACSI's Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2021-2022, those attributes scored the highest...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
743
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy