Tin Pan South returns

Where has this video been all my life? We all know Merle Haggard was the king of impressions, and I recently stumbled upon one that just might be his best. He appeared on The Ralph Emery Special back in 1969 with his then-wife, Bonnie Owens, to sing a little duet… Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash's 1967 hit "Jackson". Merle opens it by teasing Johnny, walking around the stage and mimicking his mannerisms, saying: "Hello, I'm Jonny Cash. We'd like […]

