Tin Pan South returns

By Nate Rau
 1 day ago

Songwriter festival Tin Pan South returns Tuesday after a two-year hiatus. At least nine venues across the city will host writers' rounds and performances by the nation's top songwriters. Why it matters: Hosted...

Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Cash Left Elvis Alone During His Final Years

Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash essentially started their careers back around the same time. They were part of the Million Dollar Quartet recording with Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis and often toured together. While they were good friends, ultimately they stopped talking during Elvis Presley’s final years. Johnny’s...
MUSIC
KARE

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies at 58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Among Performers for 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards will have a little bit of country flair this year, as Reba McEntire is on the brief list of performers for Sunday's show (March 27). The "Fancy" singer will perform "Somehow You Do" from the movie Four Good Days. The song — written by Diane Warren — is also nominated for Best Original Song.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Glamour

Kelly Clarkson Proves She’s the Queen of Covers With Her Dolly Parton Tribute at the ACMs

Kelly Clarkson proves yet again that she is the queen of covers with a beautiful tribute to Dolly Patron at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7. At the ceremony, the American Idol alum sang a rendition of Parton’s 1973 song “I Will Always Love You,” a classic that was also immortalized by Whitney Houston in her own cover for the 1992 movie The Bodyguard.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Duets “Jackson” With His Wife Bonnie Owens, Features An Incredible Impersonation Of Johnny Cash

Where has this video been all my life? We all know Merle Haggard was the king of impressions, and I recently stumbled upon one that just might be his best. He appeared on The Ralph Emery Special back in 1969 with his then-wife, Bonnie Owens, to sing a little duet… Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s 1967 hit “Jackson”. Merle opens it by teasing Johnny, walking around the stage and mimicking his mannerisms, saying: “Hello, I’m Jonny Cash. We’d like […] The post Merle Haggard Duets “Jackson” With His Wife Bonnie Owens, Features An Incredible Impersonation Of Johnny Cash first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Blake Shelton: the King of ‘The Voice’ For All 21 Seasons

The Voice coach Blake Shelton was a multi-platinum singer that had already released six albums before he joined the singing competition in 2011. His Red River Blue album shot to number one on the Billboard charts that same year. Before you knew it, the country singer was everywhere. Shelton went on to be the winning coach for Season 2 through 4 of The Voice. After 21 seasons, Shelton has helped aspiring singers win the championship eight times. Shelton is the longest-running coach in the show’s history with no signs of slowing down.
MUSIC
New Country 99.1

67 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Is Born in Oklahoma

Happy birthday to Reba McEntire! The singer was born on March 28, 1955, in McAlester, Okla. McEntire is the third of four siblings born to Clark and Jacqueline McEntire, the latter of whom aspired to be a singer but became an elementary school teacher instead. However, Jacqueline McEntire passed on her love of music to her children: Along with her older brother Pake and younger sister Susie (her older sister Alice chose not to participate), Reba McEntire formed a singing group called the Singing McEntires. The trio became well-known for performing at local rodeos and events in Oklahoma.
MCALESTER, OK
country1037fm.com

Billy Ray Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Avila Brothers, Team Up For Collaboration

On Friday, April 1, Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg come together with The Avila Brothers for “A Hard Working Man,” released via Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG. Billy Ray said in a press release about the new song, “Who said you can’t teach an old Dogg a new trick! Snoop and the Avila Brothers are on fire with this new song out Friday!”
MUSIC
