Screen Time: Sen. Julia Coleman's go-to apps for juggling work and kids

Minnesota State Sen. Julia Coleman has her hands full.

The Carver County Republican, first elected in 2020, is taking a lead role on key aspects of the Senate GOP's tax agenda this year.

Plus: Coleman and her husband have three boys under 3 , including 10-month-old twins born prematurely after a complicated pregnancy .

For our latest "Screen Time" interview, Axios Twin Cities caught up with Coleman about how she uses her devices to get it all done.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11 Pro, but I am considering getting an upgrade soon. Send suggestions!

👇 First tap of the day: WhatsApp. I catch up on my family chat that usually gets at least 60 messages while I’m asleep.

📖 Favorite app: Audible! With my hands filled with babies and long drives to and from the Capitol, it’s the best way for me to catch up on my "reading."

🐦 Go-to news source: Twitter helps me to stay up-to-date on Minnesota news before it hits mainstream media, but I stand by my position that Twitter is a horrible platform.

🗒️ Best tech tool for staying organized: The shared notes feature is a must-have in our household. We keep up-to-date on grocery lists, household tasks, etc.

🎙️ Podcast queue: Anything crime/mystery related is a favorite for me!

📺 Streaming : I turned 30 recently, so it seemed like the right time in my life to get hooked on "Grey's Anatomy."

📚 Reading list: Anything by Rachel Hollis.

🎧 Must-have for moms of multiples: Noise-canceling headphones.

Go deeper: Find out how retired Viking and Supreme Court Justice Alan Page , chef Yia Vang and musician Dessa interact with tech.