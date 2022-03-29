ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Screen Time: Sen. Julia Coleman's go-to apps for juggling work and kids

By Torey Van Oot
 1 day ago
Minnesota State Sen. Julia Coleman has her hands full.

  • The Carver County Republican, first elected in 2020, is taking a lead role on key aspects of the Senate GOP's tax agenda this year.

Plus: Coleman and her husband have three boys under 3 , including 10-month-old twins born prematurely after a complicated pregnancy .

For our latest "Screen Time" interview, Axios Twin Cities caught up with Coleman about how she uses her devices to get it all done.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11 Pro, but I am considering getting an upgrade soon. Send suggestions!

👇 First tap of the day: WhatsApp. I catch up on my family chat that usually gets at least 60 messages while I’m asleep.

📖 Favorite app: Audible! With my hands filled with babies and long drives to and from the Capitol, it’s the best way for me to catch up on my "reading."

🐦 Go-to news source: Twitter helps me to stay up-to-date on Minnesota news before it hits mainstream media, but I stand by my position that Twitter is a horrible platform.

🗒️ Best tech tool for staying organized: The shared notes feature is a must-have in our household. We keep up-to-date on grocery lists, household tasks, etc.

🎙️ Podcast queue: Anything crime/mystery related is a favorite for me!

📺 Streaming : I turned 30 recently, so it seemed like the right time in my life to get hooked on "Grey's Anatomy."

📚 Reading list: Anything by Rachel Hollis.

🎧 Must-have for moms of multiples: Noise-canceling headphones.

Go deeper: Find out how retired Viking and Supreme Court Justice Alan Page , chef Yia Vang and musician Dessa interact with tech.

Comments / 0

Axios

Cory Hepola announces run for Minnesota governor

Cory Hepola, a former WCCO Radio host and KARE11 anchor, has launched an independent run for Minnesota governor. Driving the news: Hepola, whose radio hosting gig ended last month, announced Tuesday that he'll seek the endorsement of the Forward Party, a new political effort backed by former presidential and mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Where Minnesota's $200 vaccine incentive for kids was most popular

Minnesota's recent $200 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for families of kids ages 5-11 was most popular in counties with comparatively high rates for the cohort. Why it matters: Just 36% of Minnesota kids 5-11 are fully vaccinated, per MDH data, a rate much lower than other age groups. The incentives aim to boost those numbers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Screen Time: Tampa Pride's Carrie West talks tech

As the president of Tampa Pride, Carrie West is responsible for putting on the city's biggest, gayest celebration every year. He took a break from planning this weekend's parade and festival to talk to us about how one of the area's greatest gay influencers interacts with tech. Device of choice:...
WORLD
The Providence Journal

Opinion/Barros: It’s time to end the app stores’ anti-competitive practices

State Rep. Jean Philippe Barros, District 59, represents the city of Pawtucket. The technological revolution of recent decades brought with it an astounding commercial revolution. Transactions that once required visiting a store or service provider now are accomplished anytime, anywhere, with a few clicks. What we persist in calling a “phone” is far more than a communications tool — it’s our access point to the global marketplace, via the apps lined up on our screens.
CELL PHONES
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, St. Paul keep school mask mandates as CDC loosens guidance

The Minneapolis and St. Paul public school districts have not dropped their mask mandates, even with CDC loosening guidelines.Why it matters: It's a divisive issue, with some parents happy with mandates and some saying the masks can't come off soon enough.Driving the news: The CDC's new guidance says people living in counties with low or medium levels of COVID can stop wearing masks if they want.Ramsey County falls into the low category and Hennepin is in medium.What's happening: Many of the school districts that had mask mandates have dropped them recently, including Wayzata and Eden Prairie, while Anoka-Hennepin and Osseo have moved to school-by-school policies.The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district voted to remove its mask mandate Tuesday night.Meanwhile, the St. Paul Board of Education will review its policy at one of its meetings this month, said spokesperson Kevin Burns. The board meets on March 8 and March 22.MPS spokesperson Crystina Lugo-Beach said the district is meeting with its regional COVID support team to implement a transition plan.Zoom out: As of this morning, 43% of the 500 largest districts in the U.S. were still requiring masks, according to school tracking site Burbio.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Minnesota COVID mask guidance, mapped

Most of the Twin Cities metro meet the benchmarks for "low" levels of COVID-19 that don't prompt universal masking recommendations, per the new CDC guidelines released last week. Hennepin County remains in the "medium" category, meaning the CDC recommends high-risk people talk to their doctors about whether to wear a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

