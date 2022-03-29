ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What $300K gets you in the Twin Cities

By Maxwell Millington
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnAn4_0esszt7r00

The median home sales price in the 13-county Twin Cities region was $343,000 in February , so Axios wanted to see what you could get below that price point.

  • Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in different neighborhoods in the Twin Cities.

604 Lexington Pkwy N , St. Paul — $290,000

  • Specs: Three beds, two baths; 1,947 square feet.
  • Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen, upstairs sunroom, basement family room with bathroom, insulated two-car garage.
  • Asking price: $285,000.
  • Sold for: $290,000.
  • Listing agent: Shane Montoya .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joyUy_0esszt7r00 Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yb8ZX_0esszt7r00
Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dr8Zn_0esszt7r00 Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya

500 E Grant St., Apt. 1005 , Minneapolis — $290,000

  • Specs: One bed, two baths; 1,124 square feet.
  • Features: One attached garage space, wood flooring, fireplace, balcony with gas grill.
  • Asking price: $312,500.
  • Sold for: $290,000.
  • Listing agent: Tish Watson .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqCqd_0esszt7r00 Photo courtesy of Tish Watson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIkdz_0esszt7r00
Photo courtesy of Tish Watson

1129 43rd Ave. NE , Columbia Heights — $295,300

  • Specs: Three beds, one bath; 1,810 square feet.
  • Features: Three-car garage, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, full basement.
  • Asking price: $279,900.
  • Sold for: $295,300.
  • Listing agent: Aksana Sokurec
  • See photos here .

