Hate groups persist in Colorado despite national decline, new report shows

Hate groups are prevalent in Colorado, led by far-right extremists and nationalist organizations, experts say.

Driving the news: A new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center identified 18 hate and antigovernment groups in the state in 2021, continuing a decade-long trend showing an elevated local presence.

The organizations have been energized by pandemic-related conspiracies concerning COVID-19 vaccines and masks. Others continue to push antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ messages.

The big picture: Nationwide, the number of hate groups totaled more than 1,200, per the SPLC report, but that figure represents an overall decline for the third consecutive year.

The center says the slump is due in part to extremist ideas becoming a larger part of the political mainstream conversation.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation did not return messages from Axios seeking comment on the report.

What they're saying: The Anti-Defamation League's Jeremy Shaver says the organization is seeing an uptick in right-wing extremism and counted 314 hate crime incidents in the state from 2020 to now.

Hate crimes hit record levels in Colorado in 2020, FBI data showed .

