ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Hate groups persist in Colorado despite national decline, new report shows

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zckt8_0esszkQY00

Recreated from Southern Poverty Law Center ; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Hate groups are prevalent in Colorado, led by far-right extremists and nationalist organizations, experts say.

Driving the news: A new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center identified 18 hate and antigovernment groups in the state in 2021, continuing a decade-long trend showing an elevated local presence.

  • The organizations have been energized by pandemic-related conspiracies concerning COVID-19 vaccines and masks. Others continue to push antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ messages.

The big picture: Nationwide, the number of hate groups totaled more than 1,200, per the SPLC report, but that figure represents an overall decline for the third consecutive year.

  • The center says the slump is due in part to extremist ideas becoming a larger part of the political mainstream conversation.
  • A spokesperson for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation did not return messages from Axios seeking comment on the report.

What they're saying: The Anti-Defamation League's Jeremy Shaver says the organization is seeing an uptick in right-wing extremism and counted 314 hate crime incidents in the state from 2020 to now.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here .

Comments / 73

Lee Callahan
1d ago

One man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter. I guess it's OK if your a left wing hate group?. I wish they all would just go away.

Reply(2)
23
Glenda Safken
1d ago

How dare you call people hate groups just because they don’t agree with your ideas. People on the right as you define them do not hurt other people or destroy other people’s property unlike people on the left or liberals who have caused pain, destruction and death.

Reply(6)
8
Chris Hovland
1d ago

I posted fliers around worksite saying ICE was coming on a certain day. Most of the workers didn't show up that day. So peaceful for weeks.

Reply
7
Axios Denver
Axios Denver

2K+

Followers

858

Posts

493K+

Views

Related
Axios

Hate groups decline in Georgia — but not by much

The number of hate groups in the U. S. fell in 2021, but the change comes as the views of some extremist groups have seeped into the mainstream, according to a new report by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Why it matters: Georgia ranks 8th on the list of states...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Ohio home to 20 active hate groups, report finds

The total number of hate groups in the U.S. fell in 2021, but there are still nearly two dozen active groups left in Ohio, according to a new report by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Why it matters: The Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection and other subsequent attempts to undermine...
OHIO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado sees warning signs of COVID's staying power

Data: CDC; Note: Facility locations are approximate; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosSome of Colorado's most populated areas are seeing an increasing prevalence of COVID-19, a signal that the pandemic is not done with the state.Threat level: The trend is evident in wastewater samples reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it coincides with a small uptick in positive case rates.The wastewater facilities with increasing rates include the Denver metro area along with Boulder, Larimer, Summit and El Paso counties; the data was collected March 2-16 shows.The concentrations — and case counts — remain well below the state's peaks.Why it...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Fbi#Hate Groups#Poverty#Racial Injustice#Racism#Splc
CBS Denver

‘People Are Dying From It’: Colorado Lawmakers Look To Crack Down On Fentanyl Dealing

DENVER (CBS4)– The deadly drug fentanyl is seeping into almost every corner of Colorado. “A lot of people taking fentanyl and some people who are dying from it have no idea they are using it,” said Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty. A small bag of straight Fentanyl (credit: Ty Wright for/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images) He, along with five other panelists, appeared on a one-hour Community Conversation to air on CBS News Colorado, CBS4’s 24-hour streaming service. Keith Hayes, Director of Recovery at 5280 High School said, “I had a 15-year-old lady die as a result of a fentanyl overdose.” Lawmakers are...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio serves as a brown face of white supremacy

It should come as no surprise that there are several Latino male white nationalists who have gotten disproportionate attention in recent years, but in a country that keeps misunderstanding why the U.S. Latino community is nowhere near close to being a monolith, it is critical to examine how this notion of Latino white nationalists still feels strange to some.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Meet the Bike Man who brought the trucker convoy to a crawl

WASHINGTON - The sound reached Daniel Adler first: a chorus of honks that seemed to be moving closer. "This is quite loud," thought Adler, an Australia native who has lived in the Dupont Circle neighborhood for a decade. On a bike ride for groceries at the time, he decided to take a detour toward the circle to see the commotion.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

'Law schools are in crisis. The truth doesn't matter much. The game is to signal one's virtue': Yale law school professor who tackled woke mob at free speech event says future of the rule of law in the US is in crisis

A Yale Law School professor warned that the truth has become irrelevant to the rule of law after she was criticized for trying to calm a woke mob of students who tried to close down a free speech debate. Kate Stith, who moderated a debate between progressive and conservative guest...
COLLEGES
Axios Denver

Colorado says it can do better after Outdoor Retailer snubs the state

The Outdoor Retailer trade shows just left Colorado in the dust.Yes, but: The state says it's got a better way forward.Driving the news: Emerald X, the show's operator, announced Wednesday it would return to Salt Lake City for its twice-a-year events starting in 2023. The decision came despite Colorado offering more than $400,000 in incentives to keep the events at the Colorado Convention Center, Axios Denver learned.Context: Denver began hosting the shows in 2017 when the organizer left Utah after 20 years because the state supported the Trump administration's move to cut back public land for national monuments.Patagonia, REI and...
OutThere Colorado

Alleged corruption prompts entire city council to quit in Colorado town of 4,000

What happens to local government when the entire city council resigns together? One allegedly corrupt small city in Colorado is about to find out. Between Monday night and Tuesday, all six members of the Florence City Council resigned, leaving the mayor as the only elected official maintaining a role. The mass resignations come amid what has been described as a growing corruption scandal, with one council member stating that the "the lack of a plan to remove the cancer that is destroying our town" was a reason behind the move.
The Independent

Woman wearing Nazi armband faces possible hate crime charges after brawl with elderly Jewish man

A Californian woman who wore a Swastika armband may face hate crime charges after she hurled anti-Semitic insults at and brawled with an elderly man who asked her to remove her Nazi paraphernalia. The woman was walking around a community centre in Orange County, California on 7 March when she was confronted by an 81-year-old reportedly Jewish man. According to The Los Angeles Times, the man asked the woman to remove her armband, and she responded with anti-Semitic insults. The elderly man tried to remove her armband, which started a fight between the two. After police responded to the...
SOCIETY
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
858
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy