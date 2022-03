Apple claims the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE have "all-day" battery life, but what does this mean?. As modern smartwatches grow more complex and sensor-heavy, battery life is naturally the limiting factor. While several device makers have found ways to extend battery life by opting for less complex screens, fewer sensors, and software trickery, other smartwatch companies have focused on upping charging speeds. Apple falls into the latter category, with the Series 7 boasting much faster top-ups than its predecessor. But how long does the Apple Watch Series 7, SE, and other devices’ batteries last?

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO