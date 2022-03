‘SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices across the country rose by 22% over the past two weeks, averaging $4.43 per gallon across the United States. Soaring prices are taking a toll on many drivers, especially businesses around the Ozarks that rely on heavy loads of fuel to get the job done. Gas prices across Springfield sit around $3.74 per gallon, lower than the U.S. average. However, diesel prices around town are a dollar or more higher than that.

