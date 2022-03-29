ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow is coming, but it's normal for March in the Twin Cities

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnzsL_0esszXtz00

An icky-looking spring storm is heading toward the Twin Cities Tuesday night, starting as rain and changing to snow on Wednesday, according to MPR.

Why it matters: If you're like the Axios Twin Cities team, you got the taste of 60s a week ago and you'd prefer to be mowing grass and not shoveling snow.

Reality check: This is all quite normal for late March, as National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carletta points out.

  • "March is just a very variable season where we can get both the depth of winter and some of the nicest spring days of the year," he tells Axios.

By the numbers: Here are some averages to consider when planning for the next month of Twin Cities weather, via Carletta:

🧊 The average date of the last freeze at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is April 23.

❄️ The average date of the last measurable snowfall (0.1 inch) is April 13.

📏 It was just four years ago we got 15.8 inches of snow between April 13-16.

🙈 Warning: This stat could be triggering. The latest spring snowfall in the Twin Cities occurred on May 24, 1925.

Yes, but: There's hope. The Canadian model is predicting the Twin Cities to return to the 60s a week from now, per meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
744
Post
1M+
Views
