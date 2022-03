Netflix may lose customers if it starts charging extra for account sharing. Netflix announced last week that it’s testing out a way to charge users for sharing their accounts with people outside their households. The streaming platform wants to make some extra money from those who share their passwords, and the reasoning it gave is that account sharing is impacting the company’s ability to invest in new projects. We’re not sure why it took Netflix so long to realize this and make account sharing paid. People have been sharing their Netflix passwords with family members and friends since the service’s inception. Sadly, those days might end, with the paid account sharing feature going to the test bed in select countries.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO