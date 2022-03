Locals of a town in the U.K. panicked after spotting what they thought was an escaped tiger on the loose. Turns out it was just a stuffed animal. The BBC reports how residents of Oldham—which is located in the Greater Manchester region—were concerned over the appearance of a jungle cat in their neighborhood. One unknown person decided to alert the police with the claim a tiger was “pawing in the grass.”

